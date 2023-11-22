Over 200 candidates of major parties have criminal cases against them: FGG

Cases range from Telangana agitation to other criminal charges



Small cases also considered, some pending for 15–20 years

Concerns raised over potential Assembly members with criminal backgrounds

Parties prioritise winnability, overlook candidates’ criminal records

Cong and BJP top list, highest candidates with criminal records





Hyderabad: Pointing out that 226 out of the 360 candidates from various political parties were having cases against them as per their affidavits, the Forum for Good Governance (FGG) on Tuesday said that if all these candidates with criminal cases were elected, the Assembly would be full of people with criminal backgrounds.

The FGG analysed the affidavits submitted by candidates from various political parties. For this purpose, the affidavits filed by them were taken as the basis and analysed by a committee, and a report was prepared. The FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, said that in their analysis, it was found that some candidates had cases registered during the Telangana agitation, while some had criminal cases, and a few others had cases of both types.

The FGG secretary said that some small cases do not need any cognizance, however since the candidates have shown the cases in their affidavits the FGG was forced to take the cases into account. Some cases have been pending since the last 15 to 20 years. For 119 Assembly seats there are 360 candidates of BRS, Congress, BJP and AIMIM in the fray. “Out of 360 candidates 226 candidates have cases against them. God forbid, if all the candidates having criminal cases are elected our Assembly will be full of people with criminal background,” said Padmanabha Reddy.

The FGG secretary said that political parties gave tickets to winnable candidates irrespective of their criminal record, and this is not good for democracy. In this connection, the Supreme Court of India gave directions that political parties should not give tickets to people with criminal records. In cases where, under unavoidable circumstances, a ticket is given to a person with a criminal record, the party should explain the circumstances under which the ticket was given. The Court further stated that the parties should publish on paper the criminal record of the candidates to whom they have given tickets, said the FGG secretary.

As per the report, the Congress topped the list with 84 candidates with criminal records, which is 71 per cent, followed by the BJP with 78 candidates, which is 70 per cent. The BRS had 58 candidates with criminal records, which is 48 per cent and the AIMIM has 6 candidates with criminal records.

In terms of giving tickets to women, the Congress and BJP have given tickets to eleven women each, followed by BRS, which gave tickets to seven women.