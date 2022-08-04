Over 3 lakh tricolors to be distributed in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that India's Independence Diamond Jubilee Festival should be organised in such a way as to increase patriotism.

Kamalakar held a preparatory meeting with the district level officials on the conduct of Bharata Swatantra Vajrotsavam on Thursday. The officials were directed to organise programmes to inculcate a sense of patriotism among the people.

He suggested that the events should be organised in a dignified manner so as to awaken the spirit of freedom struggle in all the people. Starting from school students, employees, high officials, public representatives and youth were called to participate enthusiastically in this festival.

Kamalakar called on people to hoist national flags on 3,08,427 houses in the district. He ordered to distribute national flags to every house free of charge. The minister disclosed that the State government would organise the Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavam for two weeks in the backdrop of the completion of 75 years of independence of the country. The officials were told to participate in the success of the programmes to be organised from Aug 8 to 20. The officials were directed to take all measures for the success of the programme of hoisting the national flag on every house on August 15.

As part of this, the distribution of national flags across the district will start on August 9. He said that this distribution of flags should be done under the aegis municipalities and gram panchayats.

The Minister said that the opening ceremony of the Vajrotsava celebrations would begin on August 8 and a rally would be taken out from Ambedkar Stadium to Arts College at 7 am. As part of this, the National Salute with the Army/Police Bands and cultural programme would take place.

District Collector RV Karnan said that India's Independence Diamond Festival was being organised on a grand scale in the district.