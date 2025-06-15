Live
Over 8,000 Cases Resolved at Jogulamba Gadwal District During Second National Lok Adalat
A total of 8,195 cases were successfully resolved on Saturday during the Second National Lok Adalat held in the premises of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Court
Gadwal: A total of 8,195 cases were successfully resolved on Saturday during the Second National Lok Adalat held in the premises of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Court, according to a press statement issued by N. Premalatha, Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority and Principal District Judge.
Speaking on the occasion, District Judge N. Premalatha highlighted the significance of Lok Adalat in ensuring peaceful and amicable resolution of disputes. “Lok Adalat provides an excellent opportunity for both parties to resolve their cases through mutual compromise, thereby avoiding prolonged litigation,” she said.
The breakdown of the resolved cases includes:
Civil Cases: 17
Criminal Cases: 8,164
Bank Pre-Litigation Cases: 4
Motor Vehicle Accident Compensation Cases: 2
Cybercrime Cases: 10
The total amount recovered through settlements during the Lok Adalat stood at ₹63,69,410, as announced by the District Judge.
The event saw the participation of several key judicial and law enforcement officials, including:
S. Ravi Kumar, Additional District Judge
V. Srinivas, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority
T. Lakshmi, Additional Senior Civil Judge
Poojitha, Principal Junior Civil Judge
Sanjana, Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP)
Raju, Cyber Crime Circle Inspector
Along with advocates, Sub-Inspectors, and court staff
This large-scale legal outreach initiative was organized under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority with the aim of reducing the burden on regular courts and promoting quick and cost-effective justice.