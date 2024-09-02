Overflowing floods submerge villages

Mulugu: Continuous rain in the district over the past two days caused canals and streams in the mandal to overflow. Residents living in low-lying areas are facing severe difficulties as flood water entered their homes. Thousands of acres of rice, cotton and maize crops have been submerged and destroyed.

The unprecedented rainfall has caused ponds, canals and streams to overflow, with water flowing wastefully, leading to panic. The embankments between Pasra and Tadwai have been breached halfway, making the situation dangerous; some sections of the flooded stream embankments have also been damaged. Bridges are blocked, and only two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and cars are operational.

In Bhandala village the reservoir overflowed, completely destroying fields. Canals burst their banks, washing away sand embankments and completely destroying fields. Elbaka, Padigapuram and Kondaparti villages are submerged. At night water surrounded Narlapoor village. The Pasra-NagapurMedaram-Vaya road is completely submerged in water.

Near BambulVorra, the Medaram road was entirely waterlogged. Bridges are completely blocked. In Narlapoor, walls of a house belonging to Kalvala Mahesh collapsed and destroyed. However, electricity has not been cut and continues uninterruptedly.

Due to obstruction on NH 163 from Pasra to Tadwai and Pasra to Medaram R & B Road, the Pasra police stopped vehicles. In Kalvapalli canal, a person died after being swept away. At Kalvapalli VengambBarthade, the canal is flowing rapidly.