Owaisi meets HMR MD N V S Reddy to hasten metro rail works

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi called on the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Managing director N V S Reddy on Wednesday and urged him to take up the long-pending works of Old city metro corridor starting from Darulshifa MGBS to Falaknuma.

Akbaruddin gave a representation to HMRL MD, and mentioned that on AIMIM's requests, the Telangana government in the current financial year allotted funds of Rs 500 crore for metro connectivity to the Old city from MGBS under Corridor-II of 5.5 km stretch. He mentioned that, "I had requested the State government to fix the timeline for taking up and completing the Metro Rail works on the Old city stretch. I have been pleading the government to expeditiously complete the works of the Metro Rail in Old city, but no progress has been seen till date," he said.

Owaisi said that it is strange but true that there is undue delay in extending HMR connectivity in Old city, even after budgetary allocation has been made in the financial year 2022-23. "I request the HMR officials to take up Metro Rail works in Old city from MGBS in Darulshifa to Falaknuma at the earliest," he mentioned.