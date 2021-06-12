Oxygen consumption in Telangana comes down

Hyderabad: Oxygen consumption in Telangana has fallen apparently as corona virus cases are coming down gradually. Getting oxygen beds in a hospital is easy for patients now. Dedicated hospitals treating them, such as Gandhi, King Koti and Telangana Institute of Medical Science (TIMS), have surplus stock of oxygen.



Before the pandemic the State used to consume 200 metric tonnes of oxygen a day for medical use which was managed without any problem as supply was easy. The demand for oxygen in hospitals rose to 300 metric tonnes a day during the first wave of Covid.

Said superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Raja Rao: "The oxygen consumption in Gadnhi Hospital has dropped to 20 metric tonnes a day. The consumption rose to 25 to 30 metric tonnes ar day during April and May when the second wave was at its peak. In the first wave 21 metric tonnes oxygen is the highest, but the second wave was very dangerous compared to the first wave. The beds, especially those with oxygen in the hospital were full. It was very difficult to manage things. Though the hospital had adequate oxygen beds, but the severity of virus was rapid. All patients coming to the hospital needed oxygen. A few times we had to shift the patient on oxygen to another ward to provide O2 to newly admitted"

He stated that now the situation is under control. The oxygen consumption has fallen. Only four patients in 10 need oxygen. A total of six oxygen generators had been fixed at the hospital to meet the need during the second wave. They have capacity to generate 7.5 metric tonnes a day, he added.

The King Koti Hospital is also recording less consumption of oxygen at the number of Covid patients has dropped to 128 from 350. The consumption has now dropped to 2.5 metric tonnes, from 4 metric tonnes a day for 350 patients", informed Dr Mallikarjun, nodal officer.

He said the hospital has a capacity of 14.5 tonnes of oxygen. "We have 85 B-type cylinders for emergencies; 24 are connected to operate instantly in case of shortage.There are 50 oxygen concentrators with us for patients who have to wait for beds.

Director TIMS Vimala Thomas said the oxygen requirement has come down, as the numbers of patients has fallen. TIMS is a dedicated Covid hospital. It has stood as a model for treatment. It has 1,200 beds. Of them 900 are oxygen beds. Most beds are vacant.