OYO hotel employee ends life in Hyderabad

A woman working at OYO hotel committed suicide here on Tuesday at her room in Gachibowli.

A woman working at OYO hotel committed suicide here on Tuesday at her room in Gachibowli. Mounika, a native of Gurudam in Haryana is working in the marketing department at OYO and is learned to have been slipped into depression due to personal issues.

Mounika was found dead by hanging from the ceiling at her flat in the Raja Rajeshwari colony in Kondapur on Monday night. Getting into details, Mounika had come to Hyderabad in 2015 to pursue studies and later joined OYO. She was staying with her friends Suguna and Punitha in a flat at Kondapur.

Punitha who arrived at the flat around 9 pm on Monday found Mounika dead. Based on Punitha's complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. It is learned that Mounika resigned from her job recently.

Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

