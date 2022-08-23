Padayatra will go on: Bandi

Karimnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar asserted that he was not going to stop his padayatra under any circumstances.

After arresting the BJP leader at Ghanpur in Jangaon district while he was protesting against the illegal arrests of BJP women workers who were staging a dharna peacefully in connection with the liquor scam, police shifted him to Karimnagar and kept him in house arrest.

Speaking to media persons in Karimnagar, Sanjay Kumar warned that if the State government tried to stop padayatra people would revolt against it as it happened in the past at Devaruppala and Alampur. TRS goons attacked women at Devaruppula, however, women repulsed the attack of TRS goons.

He sought to know whether there was democracy in Telangana as the whole country is in a state of panic at the TRS government attitude. Chief Minister KCR's Assembly by-election meeting at Munugode was a flop show as there was no response from the people.

What was wrong in listening to public issues during padayatra and questioning why the promises made during the previous election were not being implemented. Chief Minister KCR's rule has come to an end in the State, Sanjay Kumar warned.

Questioning the need to arrest him, the BJP leader accused TRS cadres of blocking his padayatra. Instead of arresting TRS cadres the police arrested BJP cadres. MLC K Kavitha was involved in the liquor scam and that was why the CM planned to block the padayatra to divert public attention from the scam.

Sanjay Kumar stated that he would resume his padayatra where it was stopped. At the end of the third phase of padayatra a public meeting would be held and the BJP national president JP Nadda would attend the meeting, he said.

He appealed to the youth to join the padayatra without being arrested. The BJP government would come to power in the next elections. He also complained that Congress was involved in liquor scam adding that everyone involved in this scam should be investigated.