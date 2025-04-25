Paddy allocation scandal sparks uproar

Wanaparthy: The paddy allocation to a boiled rice mill in Pebbair appears to have violated regulations. On a single day, around 30 truckloads of paddy were moved from Chityala godown to a boiled rice mill in Pebbair. The mill-owner reportedly stored the government-allocated paddy at a godown in Beechupalli, which is within Jogulamba-Gadwal district limits. Even though the paddy belonged to Saptagiri Rice Mill located in Pebbair mandal, storing it in another district is a violation of rules. Authorities are allegedly turning a blind eye to this.

To cover their tracks in case of discrepancies, no official proceedings were issued for the paddy allocations. Only the name of the boiled rice mill is written on truck sheets as having sent the paddy to Erravalli, which has become a topic of discussion among the millers across the district. Now, the question remains—will the DC act?

Meanwhile, there are allegations that the Civil Supplies department in the district is deteriorating day by day. Even a miller who is blacklisted was allotted a large quantity of paddy under the name of a boiled rice mill.

A mill-owner in Pebbair managed to get two codes for the same mill and received a massive allocation of paddy during 2022–2023 Kharif. Again, for 2023–2024 Kharif, 12.606 tonnes of Custom Milled Rice were due to the government. In 2023–2024 Rabi, 3.046 tonnes were due, but CMR hasn’t been delivered even after the deadline.

Recently, when District Supply Officer Kashi Vishwanath and his team inspected the mill regarding the pending CMR, they found no stock. A deeper investigation revealed that the mill had two codes, and large quantities of paddy were allocated unlawfully. It was confirmed that the mill had received double allocations due to two codes. Hence, the mill was blacklisted.

However, now the same person has been allocated large quantities of paddy again under the pretext of a new mill with a different owner’s name.

This goes against the orders of State-level Civil Supplies officials, who clearly stated that no paddy should be allocated to mills that haven’t delivered their due CMR and that the RR Act should be implemented to recover the CMR.

Despite these directives, higher officials are ignoring them. They are reportedly justifying the allocations by citing minor name differences within the same family, thereby engaging

in corrupt practices.