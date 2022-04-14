Paddy procurement: Checkposts set up at AP-TS border to check smuggling

Nalgonda / Suryapet: Checkposts were set up at Andhra Pradesh- Telangana borders in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts to prevent paddy from other States.

As per the directions of the State government, check posts with joint staff of police and revenue were established at AP-TS border at Damarcherla and Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district and Ramapuram cross roads of Kodad in Suryapet district.

In general,farmers of TS border shared villages of Guntur and Krishna districts in AP will bring paddy to Nalgonda and Suryapet districts for better price.

Police on duty at border checkposts are allowing tractors, trucks and lorries into Telangana only after confirmation of non paddy vehicles into the State.

Significantly, the government has started procurement of paddy across the State following refusal of the Centre to procure the parboiled rice from Telangana.

Since the State shares border with Andhra Pradesh it is expected that the farmers in the neighbouring State may bring paddy into Telangana to get more profits.