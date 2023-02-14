Pained over allegations despite working hard for people, says Jagityal MLA Sanjay Kumar

Jagityal MLA Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday made sensational comments saying that he won't seek votes from the public. Stating that he was deeply pained over allegations, he questioned the people at a program would Kalvakuntla Kavitha lost the MP election had the people vote for her. He said despite striving hard to implement the schemes, Kavitha has lost the election.



MLA Sanjay Kumar, who stayed overnight in a village of Raikal mandal as part of the Meru-Nenu program, is visiting many villages in the mandal early in the morning to inquire about the problems. In this regard, in a meeting organized in a village, the MLA said that even though on the one hand the help forces are trying to take the constituency forward in the path of development, it is very painful for some people to address me as an dictator.



He said that despite the introduction of many welfare schemes in the KCR regime and efforts are being made to get welfare schemes to the beneficiaries in the constituency, it is painful to speak in such a way that create hatred between castes.