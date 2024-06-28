Live
- India slams 'deeply biased' US religious freedom report
- To pacify ‘miffed’ Himachal Governor, Chief Minister Sukhu pays visit to Raj Bhavan
- Mumbai NCB busts major inter-state drug ring, seizes 31.5 kg mephedrone
- Global Capability Centres to employ 2 million, generate up to 80bn revenue in next 2 years in India
- T20 World Cup: South Africa’s road to final -- A show of gritty character and close wins
- BJP MLAs to protest in Bengal Assembly over assault on party activist at Cooch Behar
- Manoj Ahuja new Odisha Chief Secy
- Shivraj Chouhan launches portal to speed up settlement of claims under Agriculture Infra Fund
- Minerals to Reduce Stress and Regulate Cortisol Levels
- Benefits of Exercising During Pregnancy
Palabhishekam for KCR Khammam.. Sitarama project trial run success
Bhadradri Kothagudem District BRS District President Rega Kantha Rao is a former legislator of Pinapaka The former presidents of the joint Khammam district are Dindigala Rajender Garu People and farmers expressed their happiness to see Godavari water flowing from Biji Kothur pump house of Ashwapuram mandal, KCR's water ambition fulfilled.
They said they are doing it Our beloved former Kaluvakutla Chandrasekhara Rao said that the art of Gari has been fulfilled. Farmers are excited to see KCR's determination to get irrigation water to 10 lakh acres in 3 districts. We will reverse the water diversion conspiracies Rega,Dindigala rajendar.
