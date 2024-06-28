Palabhishekam for KCR Khammam.. Sitarama project trial run success

Kothagudem: Bhadradri Kothagudem District BRS District President Rega Kantha Rao is a former legislator of Pinapaka The former presidents of the joint Khammam district are Dindigala Rajender Garu People and farmers expressed their happiness to see Godavari water flowing from Biji Kothur pump house of Ashwapuram mandal, KCR's water ambition fulfilled.

They said they are doing it Our beloved former Kaluvakutla Chandrasekhara Rao said that the art of Gari has been fulfilled. Farmers are excited to see KCR's determination to get irrigation water to 10 lakh acres in 3 districts. We will reverse the water diversion conspiracies Rega,Dindigala rajendar.