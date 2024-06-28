  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Palabhishekam for KCR Khammam.. Sitarama project trial run success

Palabhishekam for KCR Khammam.. Sitarama project trial run success
x
Highlights

Bhadradri Kothagudem District BRS District President Rega Kantha Rao is a former legislator of Pinapaka The former presidents of the joint Khammam district are Dindigala Rajender Garu People and farmers expressed their happiness to see Godavari water flowing from Biji Kothur pump house of Ashwapuram mandal, KCR's water ambition fulfilled.

Kothagudem: Bhadradri Kothagudem District BRS District President Rega Kantha Rao is a former legislator of Pinapaka The former presidents of the joint Khammam district are Dindigala Rajender Garu People and farmers expressed their happiness to see Godavari water flowing from Biji Kothur pump house of Ashwapuram mandal, KCR's water ambition fulfilled.

They said they are doing it Our beloved former Kaluvakutla Chandrasekhara Rao said that the art of Gari has been fulfilled. Farmers are excited to see KCR's determination to get irrigation water to 10 lakh acres in 3 districts. We will reverse the water diversion conspiracies Rega,Dindigala rajendar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X