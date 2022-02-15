Palakurthi to become number one

Palakurthi (Jangaon): Palakurthi constituency will soon become number one on development front in the Telangana State, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to media persons after distributing fruits and breads to the inpatients of government hospital in Palakurthi on Tuesday as part of three-day celebrations in commemoration of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao birthday, Errabelli said that Telangana has become a role model for the true spirit of Gram Swaraj.

The flagship programmes of KCR made it possible, erasing the seven decades of underdevelopment, he added. "KCR is focusing on bringing a transformational change in the education and health sectors. The Chief Minister is likely to reveal it in a couple of months," Errabelli said. KCR has proved Telangana critics wrong by developing the State. KCR who implemented Mahatma Gandhi's ideology of Gram Swaraj is Telangana Gandhi, he said. Referring to the all round development in Jangaon district, he said that Palakurthi constituency is on the way to become a role model in the State. The hospitals in Palakurthi and Thorrur will be upgraded to 100-bed facilities. Hospitals in Kodakandla, Raiparthy and Devaruppula will also be upgraded, besides establishing a new hospital in Pedda Vangara, he said.

"The Chief Minister responded positively when I asked him for a textile park in Kodakandla. Modernisation of Sannur temple is also on the cards, Errabelli said. Work on all the reservoirs in Palakurthi constituency will be completed soon, he added. Errabelli thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning a medical college in Jangaon, degree college in Station Ghanpur, and junior and degree colleges in Palakurthi.