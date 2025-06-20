Palamur Biosciences Faces Scrutiny Amid PETA Allegations, Awaits Official Inspection Report

Mahabubnagar: Palamur Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. (PBS), a leading preclinical research facility in Mahabubnagar, has recently come under public scrutiny following complaints submitted by PETA India. The allegations, reportedly based on claims from a former employee, were widely circulated before PBS was given an opportunity to present its side. In response, a multi-agency inspection involving the Committee for the Purpose of Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA) and the Animal Welfare Board of India has thoroughly reviewed PBS operations. The organization is now awaiting the committee’s official findings.

Despite the controversy, PBS maintains that it operates with full regulatory compliance and transparency. Recognized by international and national bodies such as GLP, CDSCO, AAALAC, and OLAW, PBS has been a cornerstone of India’s biomedical innovation ecosystem for over 15 years. It is the country’s only large-animal testing facility and one of the few in Southeast Asia, playing a vital role in the development of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, vaccines, and agrochemicals.

PBS is also home to India’s first large-animal-based medical device evaluation center, supported by BIRAC under the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives. It has validated breakthrough technologies such as artificial hearts, dialysis systems, heart valves, and stents—contributing significantly to India’s healthcare advancement.

The Directors of PBS emphasized their commitment to ethical research, scientific excellence, and animal welfare, stating, “We are confident the inspection will confirm our long-standing adherence to the highest standards. Baseless allegations can severely harm India’s R&D ecosystem, especially startups that rely on domestic preclinical services.”

PBS has urged media, regulators, and the public to await the official report and engage in discourse based on facts, not speculation, to protect the integrity of India’s innovation landscape.