Palamur leads in containment zones, while GHMC tops in infections

Hyderabad: Telangana has over one thousand Containment zones with majority of them in Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts.

There are no containment zones in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhongir districts.

The Health department in coordination with municipal and police authorities has created containment zones to control the virus spread Surprisingly, Mahbubnagar district (194) has more containment zones than GHMC limits (92) that is accounting nearly 40 to 50 percent of the overall cases reported daily in the State.

Among the zones in GHMC, Charminar has the maximum number of containment zones (33) followed by Secunderabad (23), Khairatabad (14), Serlingampally (10), Kukatpally( 9) and LB Nagar 5 zones. GHMC had reported 4,568 covid cases during the last seven days.

Rangareddy district has the second largest number with 163 containment zones. The district has a maximum number of zones in urban pockets like Shamshabad, Moinabad, Meerpet and Jalpally.

Medchal Malkajgiri which has been witnessing a spike in cases for the last few weeks, has no containment zone, according to the bulletin.

Sangareddy district has 82 zones. Karimnagar 57 and Warangal Urban district (28 zones), Jogulamba Gadwal (46 zones) and Mahabubabad (36 zones).