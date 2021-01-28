Palamuru commuters demand resumption of trains

Mahbubnagar: Thousands of regular commuters from Mahbubnagar to Hyderabad and to top cities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are demanding both the State and Central governments to immediately resume train services to the district.

LJ Chowdary, a daily commuter from Mahbubnagar, said they were having tough time as train services were stopped since lockdown. People have to shell excess money for other modes of transportation after all train services from the district were stopped, he added. 'Train travel is cheap, safe and highly affordable.

Poor, lower middle and upper middle-class people prefer to travel by train. In fact, approximately 2,000 to 3,000 people travel every day from this district to Hyderabad and Kurnool on various works. Skilled labor, who work in various industries like pharma, small business and private sector also travel by train from Hyderabad every day. But after all train services were stopped, thousands of people are facing problems.'

Hence, Chowdary demanded the State and Central governments to resume train services immediately. Not only Chowdary, many people were also demanding resumption of train services from Hyderabad to Mahbubnagar and to Kurnool.

Meanwhile, locals from Shadnagar, Jadcherla and other towns were also demanded extension of Pushpull and MMTS trains up to Mahbubnagar, as electrification works were already completed till the district. Another regular commuter Shobha Rani urged all the elected MPs and MLAs to put pressure on the government to ensure immediate resumption of daily trains.