Palamuru erupts into celebration as son of soil becomes CM

Mahabubnagar: In a momentous announcement by the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC), the charismatic Anumula Revanth Reddy has been declared the forthcoming Chief Minister of Telangana. This proclamation has sparked jubilation in Palamuru, the hometown of the esteemed leader, where locals are ecstatic to witness one of their own ascend to the State’s highest office for the next five years.

Recollections from individuals who traversed the political landscape alongside Revanth Reddy in Mahabubnagar, Kodangal, Midjil, and Achampet underscored his dynamic and leadership-driven persona, evident since his student days. Originating from a modest background, Revanth’s unwavering determination, commitment, and sincere endeavors garnered him the trust of both AICC’s top echelons and Telangana’s Congress leaders. This groundswell of support from the people propelled him to the coveted position of Chief Minister.

As the news of Revanth Reddy’s appointment spread, Congress activists throughout Mahabubnagar district erupted in celebration, lighting up the skies with fireworks. A jubilant Shankar Nayak from Mangali Kunta Thanda in Jadcherla lauded Revanth as a fearless leader, commending his tenacity in confronting KCR and overcoming legal challenges.

Born on August 8, 1969, in Kondareddy village of Achampet constituency, Revanth Reddy’s journey from a government school in Mahabubnagar to AV College in Hyderabad culminated in a degree in Fine Arts. His foray into politics began during his school days, where he served as a student leader advocating for student issues. Despite facing setbacks, including a vote-for-note case, Revanth emerged victorious, positioning himself as the next Chief Minister of Telangana.

A pioneer in various fields, Revanth Reddy’s evolution from a painter to a successful entrepreneur in real estate, coupled with his active involvement in politics, showcases his multifaceted capabilities. Married to Geetha Reddy, daughter of senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy’s brother, Revanth’s political journey encompasses affiliations with ABVP, RSS, TRS, TDP, and ultimately Congress.

His resilient political journey, marked by wins and losses, reached a crescendo as the TPCC president, steering the Congress party to victory against formidable adversaries. Revanth Reddy’s elevation to the Chief Ministerial position signifies the culmination of years of hard work and determination, resonating as a triumph for the people of Palamuru and the state of Telangana.