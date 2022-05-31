Palamuru Tank Bund will be modeled on lines of Hyderabad's: Srinivas Goud

Mahabubnagar: Stressing that the Tank Bund in the middle of Mahbubnagar will be modeled similar to that of Buddha Purnima in Hyderabad, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said that very soon Mahbubnagar will become a tourism hub and people from other places will visit the district to view the beautiful tank bund.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, the Minister said that all steps are being taken for the development of Mahbubnagar district with the coordination of public representatives and officials. He said the Tank Bund would be developed as a good tourist destination to attract tourists from other parts of the country to visit Mahbubnagar.

The Minister directed the officials to speed up the development works before the onset of the rainy season.

Earlier, the Minister laid foundation stone for the development of the R&B junction at a cost of Rs 1.40 crore as well as another Rs 1.40 crore for the development of Ambedkar Chowrasta junction.

He also took part in the foundation laying programme for the construction of a storm water drain taken up at a cost of Rs. 2 crore at Ramaya Bowli.

The Minister also took part in the inauguration of a kitchen shed, toilets and other works at a cost of Rs 27.87 lakh at a government school in Ramaya Bowli.