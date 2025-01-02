Palamuru University hockey team departs for Chennai Inter-University Tournament

Mahabubangar: The Palamuru University (P.U.) Hockey team has set off to participate in the Inter-University South Zone Meet, scheduled to be held at the University of Madras, Tamil Nadu, from January 3 to January 7, 2025. During the send-off ceremony, OSD Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy motivated the team, emphasizing that “self-confidence is the foundation for success in sports.”

The players were felicitated with tracksuits by PU Vice Chancellor Dr. Srinivas, who, along with Assistant Registrar Venkateshwarlu, Superintendent Ravinder, Section Officer Balakrishna, and other officials, extended their best wishes to the team.

The hockey team departed with high hopes of representing Palamuru University and achieving success in the prestigious tournament.