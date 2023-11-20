  • Menu
Palamuru Vishnuvardhan tours villages, garners support

Palamuru Vishnuvardhan tours villages, garners support
Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy took centre stage in the election campaign, actively participating in the electoral drive across Edira, Raviryala, Veerasamudram, Gurrampally, and Indranagar villages of Jillad Chowdhariguda mandal.

Rangareddy: Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy took centre stage in the election campaign, actively participating in the electoral drive across Edira, Raviryala, Veerasamudram, Gurrampally, and Indranagar villages of Jillad Chowdhariguda mandal. Welcomed with grandeur in each village, Vishnuvardhan Reddy addressed the crowd, emphasising the importance of supporting those who serve.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy questioned the logic of taking action against servants and highlighted his dedication to restoring the party’s reputation. He urged voters not to give opportunities to those who engage in theft and deceit, emphasising the need to empower servants. He expressed gratitude for the support received, promising to stand with the community in various service activities. Referring to the affectionate titles given to him, such as Vishnanna, Ambalanna, and Sarilanna, he emphasised his commitment to visiting every village.

Komrakka, acknowledging Vishnu’s widespread presence, encouraged voters to choose the symbol of a lion, symbolising Vishnu’s support, and ensure victory. The event witnessed the participation of various leaders, activists, fans, and village representatives, further solidifying support for Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy’s campaign.

