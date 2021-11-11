Palla Rajeshwar Reddy asks BJP leaders to protest in Delhi on paddy purchase

TRS leader and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy asked the BJP leaders to stage protests in Delhi as the Telangana government never stopped the procuring paddy from the farmers.



"The government is always procuring the paddy from the farmers and never delayed the payment to them," Reddy said speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan.

He said that the centre has to supply rice to the states through the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the people who are not even aware of it have been made state president of a political party. "The Telangana government has set up 3,500 paddy procurement centres and purchased Rs 1000 crore paddy so far," he said, adding that TRS government will not stop procuring paddy no matter how many obstacles the BJP creates.