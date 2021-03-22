Palla Rajeshwar Reddy dedicates his victory to CM KCR

Nalgonda: TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who won Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate constituency election, has dedicated his victory to party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.



He won the election by securing 1,98,367 votes in 71st round of counting of votes. Returning Officer and District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil handed over the victory certificate to Palla Rajeshwar Reddy at the counting centre.

Later speaking to the media, Palla Rajeshwar said the graduates didn't believed the false allegations made by Opposition leaders. He assured to put all his efforts to address the issues of employees and unemployed and promised to establish skill development centre in all erstwhile districts of his MLC constituency. He exuded confidence that TRS will retain Sagar seat in the by-poll to be held in April.