Palle Pragathi changed face of villages: Errabelli Dayakar

Warangal: Palle Pragathi programme transforming the lives of people living in rural areas, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. The minister who formally launched the fifth phase of Palle Pragathi at Kothur village under Raiparthy mandal in Warangal district on Friday said that Gram Swaraj, the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, is being realised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by converting gram panchayats into self-efficient entities.

"Some time ago, we only had a model village in Gangadevipalli. However, since the inception of Palle Pragathi, almost all the villages were transforming into model ones," Errabelli said, stating that 19 of the top 20 villages of Telangana have been selected as Adarsh Villages under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), Union Ministry of Rural Development.

Development of gram panchayats is visible as the government has been releasing the funds regularly to the local bodies. So far, the State Government had released Rs 9,560 crore for the local bodies between September 2019 and May 2022, he said. KCR Government has a perfect blend of welfare and development, Errabelli said, reeling out government's flagship programmes.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to PR&RD Department, Government of Telangana, said that Palle Pragathi is one of those programmes initiated by CM to realise the dreams of rural people. "Government has been releasing funds to all the gram panchayats every month. No bills are pending with the government.

This apart, the government has released Rs 1,000 for the construction of CC roads in the State," Sultania said. PR&RD Commissioner A Sharath said that the Palle Pragathi programme transformed the face of villages by ensuring facilities such as dumping yards, graveyards etc.

In another development, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao spoke to labourers who were engaged for desilting works of Bandhanapally cheruvu (tank) under MGNREGS. He enthused them by helping them in their work.