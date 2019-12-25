Palle Pragati to develop all villages: Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Kamareddy: Roads and Buildings, and Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashanth Reddy said Palle Pragati programme will become a success with the cooperation of people, officials and public representatives.

He participated at an awareness seminar on the implementation of second phase of Palle Pragati programme, at Telangana University south campus at Bhiknoor on Tuesday, in which MP BB Patil, Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, ZP chairperson Shobha, Yellareddy MLA J Surender, Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde, DCMS chairman Mujeebuddin and JC Adi Reddy, district officials and public representatives had participated.



Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched the programme with the basic principle that State will be good if the villages are good and a survey of the first phase of programme revealed that it was 88 per cent success. In the past, no government thought of setting up graveyard, dumping yard in every village, he added. 'The programme was designed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to make the village as a unit and identify its needs. Expected results will come if resources are provided to village panchayats and with the public participation.

Both the Central and State governments pay Rs 815 per person for the development of villages. So far, Rs 41.50 crores have been released to 526 gram panchayats in Kamareddy district,' the Minister said. He asked the village head to purchase a tractor for the village development.

The Minister suggested the higher authorities to issue memos to superintendent engineer and deputy executive engineer of electricity department, who are absent for Monday's meeting.