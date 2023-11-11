Palvai Sravanthi resigns from Cong, to join BRS shortly

Hyderabad: Palvai Sravanthi, the Congress leader and Munugode Assembly constituency’s 2022 bypoll candidate on Saturday resigned from the party. She will be joining the BRS shortly.

The daughter of former MP and five time MLA, Palvai Govardhan Reddy was one of the top aspirants for the Munugode constituency, which she had lost in 2022 bypoll. Constituency’s Former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy returning back to the Congress from BJP and conferring ticket has triggered disenchantment from the party. Unable to bear the pain, she decided to exit from the party and forwarded the letter to party leadership including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “The Udaipur declaration was dumped down the drain…Above all, money bags and currency notes took over credibility and credentials, and in the name of doctored and fake surveys, favouritism dominated the tickets allocation saga. Those who genuinely deserved the ticket and had winning prospects were out rightly denied tickets. I wonder if the high command and senior leaders sitting in Delhi were privy to this foul play and cheap acts,” she emphasised.

While Sathupalli ticket aspirant and Congress’s Unemployed JAC leader K Manavatha Roy also joined the BRs on Friday. He who had aspired for the Sathupalli, the SC reserved seat questioned the party’s decision to hand over the ticket to another candidate and alleged that party’s youth who fought for Telangana were neglected this time.