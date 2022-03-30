Panjugula MPTC member Manoha sworn in as Kalwakurthy MPP

Kalwakurthy: Panjugula Mandal Parishad Territorial Council (MPTC) member Manoha sworn as new Mandal Parishad president (MPP) of Kalwakurthy mandal on Wednesday.

The event was attended by Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav and Kalwakurthy ZPTC Bharat Prasad. While speaking on the occasion, the ZPTC expressed his concern that development works in Kalwakurthy mandal were going on a snail's pace and leveled allegations against the mandal parishad officials for not attending meetings regularly and not reviewing the development works in the villages and in Kalwakurthy mandal.

"Even though the State government has been sanctioning many development projects to Kalwakurthy such as CC roads, drains, MGNREGA works and many other initiatives, but unfortunately neither the public representatives, nor the officials are visiting the MPDO office and taking stock of the works. Due to this, the development activities in Kalwakurthy have been stalled. At least now the officials must change their attitude. The MPDO should be present for every meeting and must make sure the development works are reviewed every 15 days. If any official is not interested and does not want to attend the meeting he is free to get transfer to some other place and give a chance to others to serve the people," said Bharat.

The ZPTC hoped that at least after the MPP taking charge things will be changed in Kalwakurthy MPDO office. He also urged the public to regularly visit the MPDO office and raise their issues and bring to the notice of public representatives if there are any problems faced by them. He assured that the public representatives are elected only to serve the people and if they did not do so then getting elected by the people has no meaning, observed the ZPTC, while taking strong exception against the MPDO officials for their callous attitude.

Later, the MLA felicitated the newly sworn in MPP and hoped that the pace of development works would accelerate under her guidance. He warned the officials of all the departments in the mandal to work with coordination and ensure there are no hurdles in the way of development works in Kalwakurthy mandal.