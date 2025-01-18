Para Olympian Deepti Jeevanji Receives Arjuna Award, CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Her

Hyderabad: Telangana’s pride and Warangal’s gem, Para Olympian athlete Deepti Jeevanji, was honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award at the National Sports Awards ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award was presented by Honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to Deepti, lauding her remarkable achievement and her contributions to putting the state on the national sports map. In his message, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering sports talent in the state.

He reiterated that Telangana is advancing with a robust sports policy aimed at nurturing athletes and enabling them to shine in national and international competitions. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for more sportspersons from Telangana to excel on the global stage.

Deepti’s achievement is a testament to the dedication and talent emerging from Telangana, inspiring young athletes to aim for excellence.