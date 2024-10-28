Live
- No violation of law when people in judiciary, politics meet: Kohli on PM's visit to CJI's house
- Teenager dies in bus-truck collision in MP's Chhatarpur
- Australia rest Test regulars for Pakistan series, no captain named yet
- PM Modi to launch multiple health projects worth Rs 12,850 cr on Tuesday
- Centre critically examining Ola Electric’s claims over solving consumer complaints
- Connection between Sleep and Mental Health: Tips to Improve Sleep and ease Anxiety
- Heavy Police Deployment at Telangana Secretariat as TGS Protest Demands 'One Police-One State' Policy
- Diwali 2024: Facts and cultural significance of the festival of lights
- Woman Dies, Over 20 Fall Ill After Eating Contaminated Momos in Hyderabad
- Pakistan cricket team’s white-ball coach Gary Kirsten steps down from role in just six months
Just In
Paramita Heritage School hosts grand 2k walk
A 2K marathon was hosted by the Paramita Heritage School’s health club here on Sunday. Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions Dr E Prasada Rao started by waving the school flag.
Karimnagar: A 2K marathon was hosted by the Paramita Heritage School’s health club here on Sunday. Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions Dr E Prasada Rao started by waving the school flag.
In this marathon, directors of Paramita Educational Institutions, Anukar Rao, Ramana, Hanmantha Rao, Principal Gopikrishna, teachers, students and their parents participated enthusiastically and successfully completed the 2 km walk along the Lower Maneru Dam Karakatta.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rao said that everyone will be healthy only when they spend time physically and mentally doing yoga and walking. “When they are healthy, they can do any work effectively,” he said.
Principal Gopikrishna said the main objective of the programme was to create awareness among students about the importance of daily walking and reduce stress levels.