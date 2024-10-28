  • Menu
Paramita Heritage School hosts grand 2k walk

Paramita Heritage School hosts grand 2k walk
A 2K marathon was hosted by the Paramita Heritage School’s health club here on Sunday. Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions Dr E Prasada Rao started by waving the school flag.

Karimnagar: A 2K marathon was hosted by the Paramita Heritage School’s health club here on Sunday. Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions Dr E Prasada Rao started by waving the school flag.

In this marathon, directors of Paramita Educational Institutions, Anukar Rao, Ramana, Hanmantha Rao, Principal Gopikrishna, teachers, students and their parents participated enthusiastically and successfully completed the 2 km walk along the Lower Maneru Dam Karakatta.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rao said that everyone will be healthy only when they spend time physically and mentally doing yoga and walking. “When they are healthy, they can do any work effectively,” he said.

Principal Gopikrishna said the main objective of the programme was to create awareness among students about the importance of daily walking and reduce stress levels.

