Paramita Heritage student excels in Nat’l Level CBSE science challenge

Karimnagar: In the recent national level “Science Challenge-2025” competition organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 1,50,000 students from more than 23,000 schools acros India participated.

In these competitions, Annadi Ashrith, a class 8 student from Paramita Heritage School, performed outstandingly and secured 4th rank at the national level, said the school principal Gopikrishna.

Dr E Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions, congratulated Ashrith, who showed outstanding talent in the CBSE Board Science Challenge-2025 and brought recognition to the school at the national level, and the teachers who worked hard to achieve this feat.

Prasada Rao specially congratulated. Directors Prasuna, Rashmita, Anukar Rao, Vinoda Rao, V.U.M. Prasad, Hanmantha Rao, Principal Gopikrishna, Coordinators Nagaraju, Ramu and teachers expressed their happiness over this success.