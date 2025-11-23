  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Paramita Heritage student excels in Nat’l Level CBSE science challenge

  • Created On:  23 Nov 2025 10:24 AM IST
Paramita Heritage student excels in Nat’l Level CBSE science challenge
X

Karimnagar: In the recent national level “Science Challenge-2025” competition organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 1,50,000 students from more than 23,000 schools acros India participated.

In these competitions, Annadi Ashrith, a class 8 student from Paramita Heritage School, performed outstandingly and secured 4th rank at the national level, said the school principal Gopikrishna.

Dr E Chairman of Paramita Educational Institutions, congratulated Ashrith, who showed outstanding talent in the CBSE Board Science Challenge-2025 and brought recognition to the school at the national level, and the teachers who worked hard to achieve this feat.

Prasada Rao specially congratulated. Directors Prasuna, Rashmita, Anukar Rao, Vinoda Rao, V.U.M. Prasad, Hanmantha Rao, Principal Gopikrishna, Coordinators Nagaraju, Ramu and teachers expressed their happiness over this success.

Tags

KarimnagarScience Challenge-2025CBSEParamita Heritage SchoolAnnadi Ashrith4th Rank

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

India win inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for Blind

India win inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for Blind

National News

More
Share it
X