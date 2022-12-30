Paramita principal gets 'Top Educators in India' award

Karimnagar: Paramitha school Principal Dr Sanjoy Bhattacharjee was invited to be a part of the Panelists team as an opening speaker in National Education Summit conducted by NSDC, Ministry of National Skill Development corporation for two days 17th and 18th December.

The programme was sponsored by Brighton Institutions of Management. Dr Bhattacharjee addressed the session on 18th December and discussed about the 'changing era in Indian Education System'.

The session was chaired by Mr. Mahendra Payaal, Vice President (Government and partner programme, NSDC). Based on two days session, an award ceremony was conducted by Brighton, Institute of Management co-partnered by NSDC, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Women and Child welfare. Dr.Sanjoy Bhattacharjee received the "Top Educators In India" award from NSDC. Sanjoy Bhattacharjee appreciated the chairman of Paramita group of schools and IRIS World School, Explorica Dr. E. Prasad Rao for his constant guidance and support through a very unique pedagogical approach in education sector. Dr. E. Prasad Rao is an eminent educationist in this vicinity who inspired Dr. Bhattacharjee to become an aspiring Edu leader like him.