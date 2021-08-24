Parents averse to unlocking of school gates across Telangana

Hyderabad: With the State government planning to reopen the educational institutions from KG to PG, the parents demanded the government to reconsider its decision due to the ongoing pandemic. A majority of parents opposed the decision of reopening schools. According to Telangana Parents Association for Children Rights and Safety (TPACRS), a survey has been done recently and the parents are concerned about sending their children to schools in an ongoing pandemic.

"The government is yet to take up vaccination drives for teaching and non-teaching staff in schools and no vaccine is available for children below 18 years. The reopening of schools will be opposed by the TPACRS and if the government reopens, the parents along with TPACRS would approach the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and further High Court," said Asif Hussain Sohail, president, TPACRS.

Toufeeq Fatima, a parent of a primary section student said that if the schools are reopened, primary students would be more affected by the spread of the virus. Small children may not follow the social distancing in classrooms and wearing face masks would be difficult for them. "For last one year, the students, teachers and parents have adopted the virtual classes and should continue with the same observing the alarming situation of third wave or the Delta variant of the virus," she opined.

While another parent, LVS Sastry said, "The situation is alarming. Corona became a matter of worry to all parents. I suggest schools to be opened with 15 or 20 kids in a section, with 3 half-days in a week with shifts. With only mathematics, science, social studies and for languages only the grammar part."

"It's a good move by the State government to reopen schools as educational institutions were closed for a long time and even children are not coping up with virtual way of teaching. Schools should also take necessary precautions like sanitising classes regularly, ensure maintaining physical distance by students in the classes," said P Radhika, a parent.