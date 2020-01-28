Top
Pargi: Newly elected councilors take oath

Newly elected councilors of 15 Wards took oath in Pargi Municipal Office in presence of MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy on Monday.

Pargi: Newly elected councilors of 15 Wards took oath in Pargi Municipal Office in presence of MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy on Monday. Later, 15th Ward councilor from TRS Mukunda Ashok was elected chairman and 5th ward councilor from the same party Prasana Lakshmi was elected vice chairperson.

Ashok expressed happiness over being elected chairman. He said he would strive for development of Pargi Municipality. Pargi Municipal Commissioner and election officer Tej Reddy and municipal office staff were present.

