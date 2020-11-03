Pargi: TTDP president Ramana inspects damaged crops

Pargi: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) President L Ramana inspected damaged crops in recent rains in Rangapur village of Pargi mandal on Monday.

On the occasion, Ramana said that the State government has completely failed to support the farmers who are facing heavy losses of crops damage during heavy downpour in the State.

The government has not come forward to help the farmers, KCR did not inspect fields which were damaged in the State, he added. 15 farmers have committed suicide till date, Still the State government is not supporting the farmers in any manner.

The CM KCR is cheating the farmers in the name of schemes, these schemes are of no use to the farmers, he added. He demanded the government to grant financial assistance to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to heavy rainfall.

TTDP Vice President Chandraiah and other local leaders participated in the programme.