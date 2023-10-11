Parities urged to use e-Suvida app for permissions, filing papers

Karimnagar: District Election Officer and Collector Dr B Gopi said that e-Suvida app should be used to facilitate the process of permits and nomination in elections.

The Collector participated in the meeting held with the representatives of various political parties at the Collectorate meeting hall on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting he mentioned that cVIGIL and E-Suvidha apps have been made available to facilitate election complaints and approvals and nomination processes. He said that through the e-Suvida app, prior permissions can be obtained regarding the party meetings, similarly the Election Commission provided the opportunity to make the nomination through the e-Suvida app. Political parties have been asked to submit details of their booth level agents.

He said that the campaigns will be monitored by committees from time to time. The owners of the printing press in the district have to state the name, cell phone and details of the press on everything from posters to pamphlets related to political parties and clear instructions will be given to the printing presses.

Dr Gopi said that basic facilities such as electricity, fresh water, toilet, shamiana, ramps for the disabled and wheelchairs will be provided in the 1338 polling centers of the district. CP L Subbarayadu, Additional Collectors Praful Desai, Lakshmi Kiran, BSP party representative Chandramouli, BJP party representative Nampalli Srinivas, CPI (M) Vasudeva Reddy, Congress party representative Mohana Chari, SK Siraj Hussain, MIM party representative Abbas Sami, BRS Party representative Sattineni Srinivas, TDP Party representative Kalyadapu Agaiah and others participated.