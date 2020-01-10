Participate in Each One-Teach One initiative: MLA Sanjay Kumar

Jagtial: As per the aspirations of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, everyone must participate in the new initiative "Each one Teach one' and must involve in social service, suggested Jagtial MLA, Dr. Sanjay Kumar. He participated in the distribution of sanitary napkins worth Rs 25,000 and stationary worth Rs 15,000 to the students of Kasturba Girls High School with the contributions made by Rotary Club International, Jagtial Central and Secunderabad Cantonment in Jagtial town on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar said that the TRS government is determined to provide quality education to the children belonging to weaker sections and as part of that, it opened several residential schools across the State. The students by utilising the opportunity must focus on their studies and must reach to greater heights in their lives. It is the responsibility of teachers to mend the students by giving them quality education to reach targets that are set by the State government.

Several voluntary organisations including teachers must come forward to participate in the new initiative introduced by the CM 'Each One-Teach one' and must play a key role in driving off illiteracy from the State, the MLA appealed.

Manchala Krishna, Surendar Rao, Rotary Club Secunderabad members Farzan Ali, Raju, Ramani Rao and Sitha Lakshmi were present along with others.