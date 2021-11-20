Parts of Hyderabad witness light drizzling on Saturday

People in Hyderabad woke up to the rainy morning in Saturday. The rains which started on Friday night continued until Saturday morning. The rainfall is due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

Also, the Indian Meteorological Department in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city and a few other districts for Saturday.

Saroornagar in the city received the heavy rainfall of 6.3 mm followed by 5.5 mm in Hayathnagar, Saidabad, Bandlaguda, Charminar and Khairatabad and 4 mm in Amberpet.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 23 degree Celsius.

The city is expected to witness a thick cloud cover for a few more days.

Light to moderate rainfall have been witnessed in districts like Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhongir, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool and Jagtial which recorded upto 20.8 mm of rainfall. Vatwarlapally in Nagarkurnool received the highest rainfall of 21.8 mm.