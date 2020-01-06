Trending :
Pass resolution against CAA in Assembly: Bhatti to KCR

Pass resolution against CAA in Assembly: Bhatti to KCRCLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka speaking at the gathering in Khammam on Sunday
Congress senior leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the State government pass a resolution in the assembly against NRC and CAA.

Khammam: Congress senior leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the State government pass a resolution in the assembly against NRC and CAA.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was adopting two tongue policies in NRC and CAA and making friendship with MIM and the BJP.

He demanded that the Chief Minister conduct assembly sessions and oppose the bills. He assured that the Congress party would support the resolution against CAA and NRC but the Chief Minister was deliberately delaying the process.

He appealed the people to vote against TRS party which is cheating the people by making false assurances.

He alleged that the TRS party was readying once again to cheat the people in upcoming municipal elections so people should be alerted and teach TRS a fitting lesson.

He later visited relay deeksha which was organised by Jamiyate Ulema-hind and Milli masoil at dharna chowk against CAA and NRC.

Addressing the gathering, Mallu assured the Muslims that he would oppose CAA and NRC.

AICC secretary Salim Ahmed, district Congress party president Puvvalla Durga Prasad, town president Javeed and other leaders participated.

