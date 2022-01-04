Passenger held with foreign currency of Rs 34 lakh at Hyderabad airport

A passenger has been arrested by the customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for smuggling foreign currency.

The passenger was travelling on Air Arabia flight bough to Sharjah and was caught with Saudi Arabian riyals worth Rs 34 lakh. The officials said that the passenger concealed the currency in a false compartment of suitcase.

The officials arrested the passenger who is being questioned. A case has been registered.

On December 22, a man was arrested at Hyderabad airport for possessing 25,000 Saudi Arabian riyals, 22,500 UAE dirhams. He was bound to Sharjah by Indigo flight. The officials estimated the worth of seized currency is Rs 8 lakh.