Passengers gets panicked as MMTS suddenly stops near Begumpet rly stn

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among the passengers for some time when a moving MMTS train suddenly stopped near the Begumpet railway station on Friday.

However, the officials claimed that technical glitch in the signalling led to the incident.

The incident took place around 9am, when the MMTS service from Lingampally to Nampally with passengers came to a sudden halt making loud sounds.

Panicked by this, the passengers enroute to their destinations, got down the train.

However, railway officials said it was a technical glitch in the signalling system.