Patancheru: Congress sure of win in municipal polls

Patancheru: The Congress party is strong in the constituency and would emerge victorious in Tellapur, Ameenpur and Bollaram municipal elections, claimed party's constituency in-charge Kata Srinivas Goud here on Thursday. At the same time, he said, the TRS has become weak in Patancheru.

Addressing a meeting of major party activists of Tellapur municipality, he alleged that TRS leaders were trying to purchase votes. He asserted that people would not fall to the TRS offer of 'biryani' and 'bottles'. Goud advised the party men to show their strength in the polls.

Speaking at the meeting, Medak parliament constituency in-charge Anil Kumar claimed that the 11 municipalities under the constituency would be bagged by the Congress party. He alleged that the TRS government was working for big shots like 'My Home' Rameshwar Rao, while ignoring the poor.

Anil Kumar asserted that people were fed up with the TRS government and would teach a fitting lesson to the ruling party. He called upon the party candidates to be ready in all respects, while claiming that whatever development that took place in Tellapur was during the Congress regime. He called upon leaders and activists to campaign by adopting a planned approach and work in unity to ensure the party's victory. He assured to be accessible to the candidates and work for their success.

Congress leaders M Sapanadev, Shankar Yadav, Godavari Anji Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, Dokuri Rammohan Reddy, Mallesh Goud, Shyam Rao, Jayamma and Raju Goud said the party had developed the Tellapur area and that TRS had done nothing. They called for united efforts to secure the party's win in the elections no matter who got the party tickets.

They added that people were ready to vote for Congress party. "If TRS has money power, Congress has people's hacking," they claimed. Among those present at the meeting included Habeeb Jani, Wajid, G Srinivas, Mohan Reddy, Raji Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy.