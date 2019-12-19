Patancheru: Works begin to protect, revive Kopu Cheruvu

Patancheru: Asian Paints plant head Narayanan Gopalakrishnan has said here that the groundwater level will get a boost if water bodies are protected.

Speaking after the beautification work jointly taken up by the National Agro Foundation and Asian Paints of Kopu Cheruvu in Chinna Kanjarla village of Patancheru mandal on Tuesday, he said his firm would strive for providing 50 per cent of funds under corporate social responsibility for protecting water bodies and the balance for education and health subjects.

Gopalakrishnan presented a letter of appreciation for the beautification work to Chinnakanjerla sarpanch Narayana Reddy. National Agro Foundation Director Murugan said the beautification work was the first social service programme taken up by the organistion in Telangana. He revealed that the foundation and Asian Paints would take up similar beautification work of water bodies in Patancheru constituency.

Director of Groundwater Department Dr Suresh Kumar warned of groundwater getting dried up and areas turning into deserts if water was used indiscriminately and wasted. He stressed the need for sinking rainwater harvesting pits at every house for re-charging groundwater table. "If water management committees are set up in every village the department is prepared to create awareness on proper utilisation of water," he assured.

Among those present on the occasion were Asian Paints senior managers Satish Kumar, Durga Prasad, Irrigation department DE Uday Bhaskar, AE Chakravarthy, National Agro Foundation officials Vijay Sundar, Dinesh Kumar, Ramaswamy and Sai Daran, and villagers.