Patient's attendant assaults female intern at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Ata time when there are protests across the country over the rape and murder of a medical student at RG Kar Medical Hospital in Kolkata, attendees of a patient attacked a female junior doctor in Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. Acting swiftly, the Chilkalguda police took the accused into custody.

The incident happened at the casualty department of Gandhi Hospital at 3:30 pm on Wednesday. One alcohol-intoxicated patient’s attendee carried out an assault on a female intern. The intern was performing her duties when the assault took place, causing significant concern among the junior doctors. The CCTV footage showed the intoxicated person dragging the female doctor. Alert attendants of other patients pushed the person and saved the doctor. It is said that the person was mentally unstable. The Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), in a press note, said that they had promptly reported the incident to the superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. In response, the superintendent assured that both a police and an institutional FIR would be filed without delay to address the situation appropriately.

The Gandhi JUDA strongly condemned this assault and called for swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all medical staff and interns. The association demands a thorough investigation into the incident and measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.