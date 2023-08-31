Live
Just In
Patnam Mahender Reddy assumes office as Minister
In an event that unfolded at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat, Patnam Mahender Reddy officially assumed the role of Minister for Information & Public Relations (I&PR) and Underground Resources.
ZPTC Patnam Avinash Reddy offered heartfelt congratulations to Patnam Mahender Reddy, emphasising the significance of his new role. The event was marked by ceremonious worship on the first floor of the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat, symbolising a blessed start to his responsibilities as a Minister.
Ministers such as Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and MLAs Patnam Narender Reddy, Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Prakash Goud, Kale Yadaiah, Krishna Rao, and others. Among those present were Vikarabad ZP Chairperson, Patnam Sunitha Reddy, and Patnam Rinish Reddy, were present.