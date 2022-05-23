Pattana Pragathi review meeting held

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday chaired a review meeting with municipal corporation mayors, chairmen and commissioners of municipalities in Rangareddy district on the 4th installment of the Pattana Pragathi programme at her office.

On the occasion, the Minister said that better services should be provided to the people in the urban areas and steps should be taken to improve the living standards of the people and make the Pattana Pragathi programme a grand success with the broad participation of all the people. She suggested that a special action plan be drawn up and implemented to ensure the success of the Pattana Pragathi Programme which will be held from June 3 to 18, and that the commissioners, chairmen and mayors should play a key role in the Urban Development Programme.

She directed the authorities to complete the proposed Vaikuntha Damams in urban areas as soon as possible and provide water facilities to the Vaikuntha Damams as part of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. She said that urban progress should be done ward-wise and therefore an officer should be specially appointed for the ward to make it a success. The minister directed the officials to plant seedlings widely in the wards, formulate a green plan and identify suitable places for setting up nurseries in the wards.



The Minister also suggested that special playgrounds should be identified and developed and the construction of integrated markets, where work has already started, should be completed immediately and made available to the public. She said that the present activity should be chalked out along with the activities undertaken in the past and the officials of the Urban Development Department and Water Supply Department should work in coordination to complete the construction of water supply pipelines and then undertake the construction of roads.

The minister suggested that precautionary measures should be taken to avoid problems arising in the coming monsoon season as problems were encountered during the last monsoon.

Sherilingampally legislator Arikepudi Gandhi, Ibrahimpatnam legislator Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Shadnagar legislator Anjaiah Yadav, district Collector Amoy Kumar, additional Collector Pratik Jain were present