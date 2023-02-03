  • Menu
Paul's PIL in Telangana High Court challenges opening of Secretariat on CM's birthday

Telangana High Court
 Telangana High Court

Highlights

Challenging the opening of the new Secretariat on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday (February 17), KA Paul filed a public interest litigation in the High Court on Thursday.

Challenging the opening of the new Secretariat on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday (February 17), KA Paul filed a public interest litigation in the High Court on Thursday.

In the plea, he mentioned that the new Secretariat is named after Dr, B R Ambedkar and should be declared open on his birthday (April 14). The petitioner named the CMO and the Chief Secretary.

HC issues warrant against ex-CS

The Telangana High Court on Thursday heard the contempt petition against Somesh Kumar and issued a bailable warrant against him. The court issued the directive in a case relating to a plot in the Jubilee Hills Housing Society. The court issued the warrant against Kumar, who has not appeared before it since several hearings in spite of warnings.

