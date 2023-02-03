Paul's PIL in Telangana High Court challenges opening of Secretariat on CM's birthday

Hyderabad: Challenging the opening of the new Secretariat on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday (February 17), KA Paul filed a public interest litigation in the High Court on Thursday.



In the plea, he mentioned that the new Secretariat is named after Dr, B R Ambedkar and should be declared open on his birthday (April 14). The petitioner named the CMO and the Chief Secretary.

HC issues warrant against ex-CS

The Telangana High Court on Thursday heard the contempt petition against Somesh Kumar and issued a bailable warrant against him. The court issued the directive in a case relating to a plot in the Jubilee Hills Housing Society. The court issued the warrant against Kumar, who has not appeared before it since several hearings in spite of warnings.