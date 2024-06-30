Pawan Kalyan performs special puja at Anjaneya Swamy temple

Karimnagar : Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan performed special rituals at the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu on Saturday. This was his first visit to offer prayers since winning the recent elections.

It may be noted that special pujas were conducted by Pawan Kalyan for his Varahi vehicle in Kondagattu before the Varahi Vijaya Yatra organised across Andhra Pradesh last year.

Pawan Kalyan, who reached the temple around 1 pm, was welcomed by the priests under the guidance of temple EO Chandrasekhar. Chief Sthanacharya Kapindra Swamy invited Pawan Kalyan to the temple as per tradition.

Later, special pooja was performed to Sri Anjaneya Swamy. After offering prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Sri Lakshmi Ammavaru on both sides of Anjaneya Swamy, the temple priests offered Vedasirvachans and offered prasadam to him.

On this occasion, temple EO Chandrasekhar submitted a petition to grant funds for the development of Kondagattu and to use TTD funds for the construction of 100 rooms on Kondagattu and for the construction of Deeksha Mandapam.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan was warmly welcomed by the Jana Sena ranks in Telangana at every step. In Turkapalli, Samirpet, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Gangadhara and other areas, large-scale fans and party ranks welcomed with gajamalas.

Pawan Kalyan was presented with Talwar as a symbol of victory. With the arrival of Pawan Kalyan, the entire Kondagattu area was thronged with fans and the party ranks. Pawan Kalyan went ahead greeting everyone. Earlier, District Collector B Satya Prasad, SP Ashok and RDO Madhusudan handed over flowers to Pawan Kalyan upon his arrival. Janasena Party Vice-President B Mahender Reddy, Telangana In-charge Nemuri Shankar Goud, party leaders Sagar, Mummareddy Prem Kumar, Sri Radharam Rajalingam, Y. Nagesh, Sampath Naik, Damodar and others participated.