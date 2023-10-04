Pawan’s foray into T electoral politics raises heat

♦ The JSP move to contest in select Assembly segments where the Opposition Congress is strong and Andhra voters constitute significant number among electorate may play spoilsport in winning prospects of the Opposition, mainly the Congress, and also the TDP in some segments

♦ The Jana Sena leadership has announced to contest from Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Nagar Kurnool, Vyra , Khammam, Munugodu, Quthbullapur, Sherlingampally, Patancheru, Sanathnagar, Uppal, Kothagudem, Ashwaraopet, Palakurthi, Narasmpet, Station Ghanpur, Husnabad, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Nakrekal, Huzurnagar, Manthani, Kodad, Sattupally, Warangal West, Warangal East, Malkajgiri, Khanapur, Medchal, Paliar, Ellandu and Madhira seats





Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s foray into electoral politics in Telangana has raised heat in 32 Assembly constituencies where the Jana Sena Party decided to field candidates.

The move by the JSP to contest in select Assembly segments where the Opposition Congress is strong and Andhra voters constitute significant number among the electorate may play spoilsport in winning prospects of the Opposition, mainly the Congress, and also the TDP in some segments.

The Jana Sena leadership has announced to contest from Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Nagar Kurnool, Vyra , Khammam, Munugodu, Quthbullapur, Sherlingampally, Patancheru, Sanathnagar, Uppal, Kothagudem, Ashwaraopet, Palakurthi, Narasmpet, Station Ghanpur, Husnabad, Ramagundam, Jagtial, Nakrekal, Huzurnagar, Manthani, Kodad, Sattupally, Warangal West, Warangal East, Malkajgiri, Khanapur, Medchal, Paliar, Ellandu and Madhira segments.

PK’s party is fielding candidates in eight segments, out of 10, in old Khammam district, leaders said. The Congress emerged strong in many constituencies in the district after BRS senior leaders P Srinivas Reddy and TummalaNageswar Rao joined the grand old party. The TDP is also strong in some segments, mainly Aswaraopet, Sattupally and Madhira where Andhra voters dominate and are rallying behind TD.

“Jana Sena is likely to eat away some votes of the Congress and TDP and affect the two parties' winning prospects. In the quadrangular fight involving the BRS, Congress, BJP and Jana Sena, the ruling party may get advantage in polarisation of the anti-incumbency votes. Every vote counts in multi-corner fights and the Jana Sena will indirectly help the BRS in winning some seats by a thin majority.

The Jana Sena is also eying to show its political presence in nine segments in the GHMC limits. Andhra vote bank may split and affect the TDP which seeks to derive mileage from the arrest of party president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu by fielding candidates in all Andhra voter dominated segments in the ensuing elections. Leaders said former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy may also face difficulty as the Jana Sena is fielding candidates from Kodad and Huzurnagar. Uttam and his wife and former MLA N Padamavathi will contest from the two segments where Kapu voters dominate. The Jana Sena plans to field noted Kapu leaders from the two segments so that it will affect the Congress winning prospects.