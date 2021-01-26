Pay Revision Committee Is Likely To Conduct The Meeting With Unions On January 27

A three-member committee of PRC headed by state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is likely to hold talks with the unions on January 27 on the pay revision (PRC), raising the retirement age and other issues. Telangana Chief Minister KCR has ordered Somesh Kumar to discuss with the unions as soon as possible on Sunday. Somesh Kumar on Monday spoke to state president Mamilla Rajender at BRKR Bhavan and invited him to come for talks. The unions have been asked to decide on a date for the talks.

He told Chief Secretary that he would discuss with all the unions and give a date. Wage revision and raising the retirement age issues were discussed at the meeting. The unions are expected to meet with the committee on January 27 to discuss the issue. CS Somesh Kumar is likely to hand over the PRC report to the unions on the same day. If the talks end successfully on the 27th, the CS-led committee will immediately submit a report on the summary of the talks to the CM KCR. By the end of this month, the CMC is likely to make a key announcement to employees on raising the PRC and retirement age.

Three-Member Committee Meeting On PRC

The committee set up on PRC met at BRKR Bhavan on Monday. The pay revision report was accompanied by discussions on fixed-term promotions for employees, extension of retirement age for government employees, simplification of terms of service, etc. It has decided to hold talks with the unions soon. The government said in a statement that it had also drawn up a schedule of meetings with the unions. Finance Committee head Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Secretary and Water Department Secretary Rajat Kumar participated in this meeting.