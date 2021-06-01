Pay special attention on AP-TS border to stop corona spread: Rizvi

Halia (Nalgonda): State Medical and Health Secretary SAM Rizvi directed the officials of police, revenue, panchayat raj and medical and health departments to work collectively to prevent the rise of corona cases in the second wave from village-level.

On Monday, he held a review meeting with Public Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao, District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Additional Collector of Local Bodies Rahul Sharma and officials of medical and health department at MPDO office in Halia of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. He discussed about the prevalence and control measures of Covid cases in the district on a PHC-wise basis.

Rizvi directed the officials to pay special attention on AP-TS border in the district to stop the spread of corona cases. He appreciated the commitment of medical and health department and advised them to create more awareness among the people on Covid protocols. He advised medical officials to render valuable services to Covid patients by keeping in mind the pain of family members if they lost their loved ones.

He informed that highest number of cases were being reported in urban areas of the district, especially at Manyam Chelka, Panagal in Nalgonda , Miryalaguda, Sagar, Devarakonda areas, Dindi, Munugodu, Narketpally and Konda Mallepalli in rural areas.

Public Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao stated that the number of cases was declining in urban areas and stressed on the need to pay attention in rural areas. He directed the officials to identify areas, where highest cases were being recorded, as hotspots and take necessary steps to control the corona effectively.

He also told them to conduct medical camps for Covid tests and assured to provide additional test kits if required. The officials of police, revenue and panchayat raj departments were directed to coordinate and register cases if the number of attendees exceeds the number prescribed by the lock-down rules in marriage functions.

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil stated that lockdown was being implemented strictly in the district as per the government directions and added that the number of cases dropped to 15 to 18 per cent from 30 to 35 per cent due to lockdown. He said steps would be taken to reduce it to 5 per cent in the next 10 days.

Medical officials explained that all measures were being taken to control Covid spread.