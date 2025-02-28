PCC Chief Mahesh Goud to Chair Key Congress Workers' Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Goud will preside over a crucial meeting of Congress party workers at Gandhi Bhavan today at 2 PM. The extensive gathering is expected to be a strategic session aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational structure and future plans in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will attend the meeting, lending significant political weight to the discussions. Their presence indicates the importance of this gathering, likely addressing the party's roadmap, ongoing initiatives, and upcoming political strategies.

The meeting comes at a time when the Congress leadership in Telangana is working towards reinforcing its position and mobilising party workers effectively across the state.